Bay Rivers Group Lowers Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bay Rivers Group decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $748,712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.88.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $533.44. 254,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $477.22. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,420,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,627 shares of company stock worth $46,908,335 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.