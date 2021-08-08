Bay Rivers Group Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chewy by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Chewy by 439.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

NYSE:CHWY traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,321. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,461.00, a P/E/G ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.19.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares in the company, valued at $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,362 shares of company stock worth $20,030,199 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

