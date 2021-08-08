Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 1,444 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.61. 541,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,206. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.72.

