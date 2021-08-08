Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 2,018 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.86. The stock had a trading volume of 741,570 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.