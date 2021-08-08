Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 11,535 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $258,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,778,656 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.65.

