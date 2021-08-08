Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 58,784 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 328,761 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 662,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,745. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

