Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,833,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.09. The stock had a trading volume of 570,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,454. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

