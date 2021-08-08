Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,557,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,808,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,649 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.29.

