Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $228.87. 2,343,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,091. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $229.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

