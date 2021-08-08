Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,542 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.72 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,822 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.73.

