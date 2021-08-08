Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,582 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 289,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 261,462 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 351.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Renasant Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,431,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 161,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.26. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $31.07.

