Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 7,805 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $24,580,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 211,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 148,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

