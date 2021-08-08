Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.02 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $998.25 or 0.02269924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $71.87 million and $3.02 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00034223 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00285019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00031977 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013202 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

