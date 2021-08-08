Beer Money (BEER) Market Capitalization Tops $446,958.69

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $446,958.69 and $23,968.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beer Money has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00053900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.90 or 0.00825763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00100111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00039945 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,250,000 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

