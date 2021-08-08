Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 4,622 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.1% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

