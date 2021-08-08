Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,764 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 15.6% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $22,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $106.48. 974,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,457. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.38.

