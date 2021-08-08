Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 880 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 5.1% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.60. The stock had a trading volume of 747,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,198. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

