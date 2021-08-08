Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,138 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 1.1% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340,106 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,407,000 after buying an additional 763,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,945,000 after buying an additional 260,809 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,597,000 after buying an additional 470,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $63.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,485. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.72. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $63.91.

