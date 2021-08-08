Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF comprises 3.9% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.46% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $62.62. 7,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,442. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $224.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.79.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

