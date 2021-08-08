Beyond Finance Trading Up 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001484 BTC on popular exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00127487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00146281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,169.53 or 1.00221420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.06 or 0.00789759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,172,716 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

