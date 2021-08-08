Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Purchased by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the quarter. Big Lots makes up about 1.5% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group owned approximately 0.09% of Big Lots worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Big Lots by 232.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 20.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 80.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.46. 384,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,713. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

