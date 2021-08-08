Bitblocks (BBK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $326.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $349,186.05 and $326.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,204.52 or 1.00300799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00030331 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00069636 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000829 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010426 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

