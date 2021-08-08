BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $256,928.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.84 or 0.00816214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00099138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039644 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars.

