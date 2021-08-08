BitCoal (COAL) Reaches Market Cap of $29,843.38

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. BitCoal has a market cap of $29,843.38 and $9.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.10 or 0.00615752 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 278.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

