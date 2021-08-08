Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 55.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $80,675.65 and approximately $173.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00018979 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000139 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000691 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.