Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $143.79 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.70 billion and approximately $360.58 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $143.79 or 0.00332949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,187.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.53 or 0.01267808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00136435 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003115 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,809,502 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

