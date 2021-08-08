BitcoinZ Trading 26.2% Higher Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $6,126.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.74 or 0.00286815 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00130109 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00145499 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003082 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

