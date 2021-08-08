BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43,099.75

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 92.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $43,099.75 and approximately $18,344.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001644 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009317 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000906 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.