BitKan One Day Trading Volume Tops $38.65 Million (KAN)

BitKan (CURRENCY:KAN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. BitKan has a total market capitalization of $58.10 million and approximately $38.65 million worth of BitKan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitKan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitKan has traded up 176.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitKan Coin Profile

BitKan is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. BitKan’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,985,345,698 coins. BitKan’s official Twitter account is @BitKanOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitKan is bitkan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitKan is a blockchain-based content payment platform providing to its user's price monitoring, news, mining monitoring and different cryptocurrency wallets. BitKan's platform allows users to store cryptocurrencies and to check live market prices on major exchanges. Also on the platform, users receive updated news, regarding the cryptocurrency market and set up price reminders. BitKan issued a token named KAN following the Ethereum ERC20 standard. The KAN token is used as a payment method and as a reward within the BitKan ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling BitKan

