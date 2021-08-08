BitMax Token (BTMX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Billion

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMax Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00052080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.50 or 0.00816210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00099084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00039675 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

