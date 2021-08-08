BitTube Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $1,956.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTube has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.14 or 0.00611009 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 242.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001887 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 317,787,478 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

