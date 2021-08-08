Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $97,519.48 and $175.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.26 or 0.00339761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000612 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

