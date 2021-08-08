BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.29. 4,556,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.78.

