BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $24.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $24,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,470,000 after buying an additional 94,829 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 321,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,226,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 206,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after buying an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.55. 115,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,712. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.90. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $114.36 and a twelve month high of $157.81.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.