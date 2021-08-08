BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.94. 106,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,083. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

