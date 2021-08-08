BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.62 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,181. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $214.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

