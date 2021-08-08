BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $31.17 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $31,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,357,000.

IWP stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.15. 331,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,118. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.44 and a 1-year high of $116.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

