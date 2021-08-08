BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 73,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,658,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,699,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.5% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.83. 1,392,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.78. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $322.36. The company has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

