BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.94 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 343.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,023,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,428. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

