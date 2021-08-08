BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.25 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 0.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,793 shares of company stock valued at $49,091,019 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

ORLY stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $603.45. 414,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,531. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.82. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.