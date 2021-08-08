BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,525. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $284.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

