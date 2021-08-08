BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 361,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,755,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,287,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 297,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,431. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

