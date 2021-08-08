BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,803 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1,139.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,464,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LKQ. Truist Securities increased their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 873,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,154. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.65. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.