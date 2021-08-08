BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,859 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,084,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $406.86. 2,486,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,400. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $407.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.