BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,903 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $22,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.50. 37,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,608. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $109.31 and a 1 year high of $164.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.87.

