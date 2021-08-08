BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,754 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,540,000 after buying an additional 89,523 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,713,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $115.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,811,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,525. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.51. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

