BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 849 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 144,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,394,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,903. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

