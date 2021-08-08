BlockMesh (BMH) Hits Market Cap of $129,788.06

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. BlockMesh has a market cap of $129,788.06 and approximately $151.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockMesh coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlockMesh has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

BlockMesh

About BlockMesh

BlockMesh is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BlockMesh

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

