BOMB Price Hits $2.80 on Major Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $240,982.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $2.80 or 0.00006346 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,307 coins and its circulating supply is 904,519 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

