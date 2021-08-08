Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $229,323.04 and $55,826.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00008885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00044135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00125018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00144082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,241.20 or 1.00129512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002716 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.95 or 0.00787184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

